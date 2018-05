BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Says HK Stock Exchange Approves Listing Of Ping An Good Doctor

May 4 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd :

* HK STOCK EXCHANGE GRANTED APPROVAL FOR LISTING AND PERMISSION TO DEAL IN, SHARES OF PING AN GOOD DOCTOR ON MAIN BOARD

* FINAL OFFER PRICE OF SHARES OF PING AN GOOD DOCTOR ISSUED UNDER ITS GLOBAL OFFERING IS HK$54.80 PER SHARE

* DEALINGS IN SHARES OF PING AN GOOD DOCTOR ON STOCK EXCHANGE COMMENCED ON MAY 4, 2018

* NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING TO BE RECEIVED BY PING AN GOOD DOCTOR ESTIMATED TO BE HK$8,564.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: