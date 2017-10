Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd

* Says it enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with Tsumura & Co

* Says to invest 1.6 billion yuan ($242.81 million) in Tsumura’s share private placement

* Says unit Ping An Life will hold 10 percent stake in Tsumura after transaction, becoming Tsumura’s largest shareholder

