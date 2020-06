June 24 (Reuters) - Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Ltd :

* GOT A STATUTORY DEMAND DATED 23 JUNE FROM LEGAL ADVISER ACTING ON BEHALF OF A CREDITOR

* STATUTORY DEMAND SEEKS PAYMENT OF HK$10 MILLION, BEING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF BOND ISSUED BY CO TO CREDITOR

* CONSIDERING TAKING LEGAL ADVICE IN REGARD TO STATUTORY DEMAND