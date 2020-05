May 31 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd :

* SAYS ITS LIFE INSURANCE UNIT PLANS TO INVEST IN THE SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE , TRANSACTION PRICE TO BE CONFIRMED

* SAYS ITS LIFE INSURANCE UNIT WILL BECOME CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE'S SHAREHOLDER AFTER THE SHARE ISSUE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2XjxhLG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)