20 days ago
BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Pingtan marine enterprise announces agreement with jd.com to serve as sole supplier of fishing products to online customers

* Has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with jd.com

* Pursuant to agreement, jd will become exclusive online retailer for pingtan to sell its fishing products

* Pingtan marine enterprise - co will be jd's sole supplier for certain fishing products harvested from arafura sea, bay of bengal, indo-pacific waters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

