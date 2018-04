BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Says 27 Fishing Vessels Received Approval From Ministry Of Agriculture And Rural Affairs Of China

April 9 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:

* PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE EXPECTS TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE ITS CURRENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE - 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO RECEIVED APPROVAL DATED APRIL 2 FROM MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS OF CHINA

* PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE - THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE CO’S TOTAL ANNUAL HARVEST CAPACITY BY 80,000 TO 110,000 TONS

