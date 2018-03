March 22 (Reuters) - Pininfarina:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 87.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD DIDN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND

* SEES PRODUCTION VALUE, OPERATING RESULT, NET FINANCIAL POSITION IN IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)