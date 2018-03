March 13 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC - ON MARCH 12, PENN AND CO RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF MERGER

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC - THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2Gobt7p) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)