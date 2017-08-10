FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15
August 10, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Pinnacle Entertainment reports strong 2017 second quarter financial and operating results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $653.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Entertainment - ‍ growth rates of qtrly same-store net revenues and consolidated adjusted ebitdar accelerated to 2.7% and 6.6%, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

