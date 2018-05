BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners Enters Amendment To Loan Agreement With U.S. Bank, National Association

May 1 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc:

* PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 26 ENTERED AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION DATED MARCH 29, 2016

* PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS SAYS AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO APRIL 25, 2019 - SEC FILING

* PINNACLE FINANCIAL-AMENDMENT REDUCE INTEREST PAID ON BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO 1.75 PCT PLUS GREATER OF 0%, 1-MONTH LIBOR RATE QUOTED BY LENDER Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jmphoh) Further company coverage: