May 8 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* PINNACLE FLX STUDY OF THE WATCHMAN FLX™ LEFT ATRIAL APPENDAGE CLOSURE DEVICE PRESENTED AS LATE-BREAKING CLINICAL TRIAL AT HRS 2020 SCIENCE

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - PINNACLE FLX TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY SAFETY AND EFFICACY ENDPOINTS WITH LOW COMPLICATION RATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: