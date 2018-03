BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Announces Completion Of Debt Refinancing Activities

March 15 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc:

* PINNACLE FOODS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DEBT REFINANCING ACTIVITIES

* ‍ITS UNIT COMPLETED REFINANCING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES IN A SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED TRANSACTION​

* ‍AFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.85 - $2.95, WHICH CONTEMPLATED BENEFIT OF REFINANCING IN 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)