BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.48

May 3 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.85 TO $2.95

* Q1 SALES $778.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $768.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UNDERLYING NET SALES IN 2018 “ARE STILL EXPECTED TO GROW AHEAD OF CATEGORY TRENDS”

* IMPACT OF LAPPING STRONG EASTER IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE A HEADWIND TO NET SALES IN Q2 OF 2018

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ARE STILL EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $155 MILLION TO $165 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S