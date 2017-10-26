FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.39
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 including items

* Q3 sales $749.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $753 million

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - ‍reaffirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share​

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - ‍continue on track to achieve long-term margin target for 2019 and beyond​

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - ‍ expect adjusted gross margin for full year of 2017 even with year-ago​

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - ‍benefit of 53(rd) week is expected to add approximately 1% to net sales and $0.03 to adjusted diluted EPS for year​

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - ‍capital expenditures for 2017 are now estimated to be approximately $100 million​

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - qtrly ‍underlying sales growth of 3.1% was driven by volume/mix growth of 2.5%​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
