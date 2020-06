BRIEF-Pinnacle Renewable Energy Announces Agreement With Lenders For Amendments To Credit Facility To Improve Financial Flexibility

June 29 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc:

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH LENDERS FOR AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT FACILITY TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INTRODUCES A COVENANT RELIEF PERIOD THAT WILL APPLY FROM Q2 2020 THROUGH Q2 2021

* FROM Q2 2020 THROUGH Q2 2021 COMPANY’S LEVERAGE COVENANT WILL BE RELAXED FROM EXISTING LEVELS

* AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS ACCESS TO COMPANY’S DELAYED DRAW FACILITY TO JUNE 30, 2021 FROM DEC 31, 2020

* TERMS OF AMENDMENT DESIGNED TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY FOR COMPANY THROUGH END OF JUNE 2021