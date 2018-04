BRIEF-Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Announces New Off-Take Contract In Japan

April 19 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc :

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES NEW OFF-TAKE CONTRACT IN JAPAN

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS - ENTERED A DIVERSIFIED JAPANESE CONGLOMERATE WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY US$6 BILLION

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE - UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, CO TO SUPPLY 70,000 METRIC TONS PER ANNUM OF INDUSTRIAL WOOD PELLETS TO UBE BEGINNING LATE 2019

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE - ENTERED LONG-TERM, TAKE-OR-PAY OFF-TAKE CONTRACT WITH UBE INDUSTRIES LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)