May 22 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc:

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS - ENTERED INTO NEW LONG-TERM, TAKE-OR-PAY OFF-TAKE CONTRACT WITH HANWA CO., LTD

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS - CO TO SUPPLY 75,000 METRIC TONS PER ANNUM OF INDUSTRIAL WOOD PELLETS TO HANWA SATRTING EARLY 2022