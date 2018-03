BRIEF-Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.01

March 15 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc :

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍CONTRACTED BACKLOG GREW BY 15.4% TO APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 29, 2017​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 TOTALED $73.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2.9%​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE COMMISSIONING PHASE OF ENTWISTLE FACILITY IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO REACH DAILY PRODUCTION REFLECTIVE OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE PRODUCTION OF 400,000 MT IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2019​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍OPERATIONS HAVE EXPERIENCED RAIL DISRUPTIONS DURING Q1 OF FISCAL 2018​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE - OPERATIONS ‍DISRUPTIONS DURING Q1 DUE TO WEATHER AND CAPACITY-RELATED OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES FACING ITS RAIL SERVICE PROVIDER​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - PINNACLE'S ESTIMATE OF $61 TO $65 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FISCAL 2018