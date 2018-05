May 2 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc:

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ADDITIONAL NEW OFF-TAKE CONTRACTS IN JAPAN

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 4.7 PERCENT TO C$71 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: