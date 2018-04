April 20 (Reuters) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp:

* PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP - ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS Source text - bit.ly/2F4B4jh Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deepak Devalapur)