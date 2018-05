May 2 (Reuters) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO EXPECT CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $4.35 TO $4.55 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $692.7 MILLION VERSUS $677.7 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS REDUCED BY $0.20 PER SHARE DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $699.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S