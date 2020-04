April 6 (Reuters) - Pintaras Jaya Bhd:

* ALL OF CO’S CONSTRUCTION SITE ACTIVITIES IN SG WILL BE SHUT DOWN FROM 7TH APRIL TO 4TH MAY 2020

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESSES

* CO’S OFFICE IN SG WILL ALSO BE CLOSED FROM 7TH APRIL TO 4TH MAY 2020

* BOARD CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THE PJB GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO EMERGE FROM CORONAVIRUS CRISIS SUBSTANTIALLY UNSCATHED Source: (bit.ly/2x7K35l) Further company coverage: