Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc:

* PIONEER ANNOUNCES NEW FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR NETWORK TRANSFORMERS WITH REGIONAL UTILITY PROVIDER

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC SAYS EXPECTS CONTRACT, WHICH BECAME EFFECTIVE JANUARY 19, 2018, TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION IN REVENUE PER YEAR

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC - ‍INITIAL SHIPMENTS ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN Q2 OF 2018​