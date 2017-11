BRIEF-Pioneer energy announces advanced discussions regarding a new $175 mln senior secured term loan

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy announces advanced discussions regarding a new $175 million senior secured term loan and commitment letter for $75 million asset-based lending facility

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - ‍Currently expect to close term loan and ABL facility in November 2017​

* Pioneer Energy Services - ‍Received commitment letter from lender on proposed $75 million five-year senior-secured revolving asset-based lending facility​