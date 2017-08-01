BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Pioneer Energy Services reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Q2 revenue $107.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.21 excluding items
* Pioneer Energy Services - In Q3 of 2017, production services segment revenue is estimated to be up approximately 5% to 10% as compared to Q2 of 2017
* Anticipate being cash flow neutral in second half of year
* Drilling services segment margin is expected to be approximately $8,100 to $8,500 per day in Q3
* Estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $56 million to $59 million
* Intend to remain disciplined in capital expenditure program this year
* Pioneer Energy - Continued to benefit from higher customer activity that began late last year in both co's production services & drilling services unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: