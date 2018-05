BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.14

May 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp:

* PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 REVENUE $144.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $136.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES - IN Q2 2018, REVENUE FROM PRODUCTION SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENTS ESTIMATED TO BE UP ABOUT 7% TO 10% AS COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2018

* ESTIMATE TOTAL CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $60 MILLION

* PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES - SEE FOR Q2 2018 DOMESTIC DRILLING SERVICES RIG UTILIZATION TO GENERATE AVERAGE MARGINS PER DAY OF ABOUT $10,000 TO $10,500

* PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES - SEE FOR Q2 2018 INTERNATIONAL DRILLING SERVICES RIG UTILIZATION TO GENERATE AVERAGE MARGINS/DAY OF ABOUT $8,000 TO $9,000.

* MARGIN FROM CO'S PRODUCTION SERVICES BUSINESS ESTIMATED TO BE 25% TO 27% OF REVENUE IN Q2 2018