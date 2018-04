April 19 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd:

* HY TOTAL VOLUMES ARE 4.3% HIGHER WHILE GROUP TURNOVER DECREASED BY 2.8% FROM R10.2 BILLION TO R9.9 BILLION

* EXPECTS HY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 309.1 CENTS - 334.5 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)