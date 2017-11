BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group says FY HEPS down 55 pct to 410 cents

Nov 20 (Reuters) - PIONEER FOOD GROUP LTD:

* FY ‍REVENUE DECREASED BY 5% FROM R20.6 BILLION​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO R985 MILLION AFTER FINANCE COSTS OF R197 MILLION​

* ‍FY TOTAL GROUP EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 57% TO 390 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 912 CENTS PER SHARE).​

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS), DECREASED BY 55% TO 410 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 904 CENTS PER SHARE)​

* ‍GROSS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 260 CENTS (2016: 260 CENTS) PER SHARE HAS BEEN APPROVED AND DECLARED BY BOARD FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

* ‍FORESEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR PIONEER FOODS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AND BEYOND