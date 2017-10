Aug 8 (Reuters) - PIONEER FOOD GROUP LTD:

* GROUP TURNOVER DECREASED BY 4% FOR TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2017, COMPARED TO A 2% INCREASE REPORTED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2017

* TURNOVER DECLINE MAINLY BE ATTRIBUTED TO PRICE DEFLATION IN MAIZE RESULTING IN ESSENTIAL FOODS' REVENUE DECLINING IN SECOND SIX MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR