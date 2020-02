Feb 12 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc:

* PIONEER FOOD- SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION TRIBUNAL HEARING ON PEPSICO DEAL IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* PIONEER FOOD GROUP - S. AFRICAN COMPETITION COMMISSION FOUND THAT PEPSICO OFFER WILL RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC INTEREST BENEFITS FOR SOUTH AFRICA