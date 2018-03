BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co To Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage For $102 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* PRESS RELEASE - PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - THE APPROXIMATELY 10,200 NET ACRES IS LOCATED IN ATASCOSA, LASALLE, LIVE OAK AND MCMULLEN COUNTIES, TEXAS

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - CURRENT NET PRODUCTION IS ABOUT 1,100 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY FOR THE SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - ‍AFTER SALE CLOSES, PIONEER’S ACREAGE POSITION IN EAGLE FORD SHALE WILL BE ABOUT 59,000 NET ACRES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: