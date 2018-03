BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In At West Panhandle Field

March 13 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD DUE TO COMPRESSION STATION INCIDENT

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - ‍EXPECTS WEST PANHANDLE FIELD PRODUCTION INTERRUPTION TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT Q1 2018 PRODUCTION BY APPROXIMATELY 2 MBOEPD​

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL Q1 PRODUCTION TO BE WITHIN PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF 304 TO 314 MBOEPD

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - Q1 PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION CONTINUES TO BE FORECASTED WITHIN PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF 252 TO 260 MBOEPD

* PIONEER NATURAL - EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)