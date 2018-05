BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.04

Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.66

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCED 260 THOUSAND MBOEPD IN PERMIAN BASIN IN QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 9 MBOEPD, OR 3%, COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017

* SEES Q2 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION IS FORECASTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 312 MBOEPD TO 322 MBOEPD

* SEES Q2 PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION IS FORECASTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 268 MBOEPD TO 276 MBOEPD

* FORECASTING PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018 RANGING FROM 19% TO 24% COMPARED TO 2017

* QTRLY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $2,150 MILLION VERSUS $1,300 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: