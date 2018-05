BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Says May Boost 2018 Capital Budget

May 3 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS

* CEO: ‘WE HAVE EXTENSIVE FIRM TRANSPORT AGREEMENTS FOR OIL AND GAS’

* CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

* CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

* CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION

* CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION