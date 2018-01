Jan 10 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* PIONEER NATURAL-SEES FEDERAL CORPORATE RATE CHANGE TO RESULT IN NONCASH DECREASE TO INCOME TAX PROVISION OF ABOUT $600 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31

* PIONEER NATURAL - EXPECTS CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CHANGES TO FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW TO POSITIVELY IMPACT FUTURE AFTER-TAX EARNINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2FoPYCj) Further company coverage: