May 8 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc:

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC - ON MAY 2, PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CLEANSPARK, INC

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC - PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP WILL SELL CERTAIN ASSETS COMPRISING PCEP BUSINESS TO CLEANSPARK

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC - NO DEBT OR SIGNIFICANT LIABILITIES ARE BEING ASSUMED BY CLEANSPARK IN ASSET SALE