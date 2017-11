Nov 15 (Reuters) - PIONEER PROPERTY GROUP ASA :

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE IN Q3 OF 2017 WAS MNOK 66, COMPARED TO MNOK 52 IN Q3 OF 2016​

* ‍Q3 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS MNOK 58​