May 14 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 6.3 PERCENT TO $23.5 MILLION

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS - REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS - REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017