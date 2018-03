BRIEF-Pioneer Reports Q4 Loss Of $0.51 Per Share From Cont Ops

March 28 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc:

* PIONEER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.4 PERCENT TO $23.6 MILLION

* PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS - ‍SALES BACKLOG (REFLECTING CONTINUING OPERATIONS) AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS ABOUT $28.9 MILLION VERSUS $27.9 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ‍MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 ​

* ‍IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)