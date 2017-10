Sept 19(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp

* Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution

* Says it will issue 11.1 million new shares, to raise 17.3 million euros (2.26 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., with payment date on Oct. 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SZvK3P

