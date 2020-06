June 8 (Reuters) - Pioneering Technology Corp:

* PIONEERING TECHNOLOGY REPORTS 2020 Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUE IN Q2 WAS $2,514,757 (UP 175%) VERSUS. $915,544 DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.00

* CO HAS SEEN A DECLINE IN PRODUCT SHIPMENTS IN Q3 DUE TO COVID-19

* PANDEMIC HAS ALSO AFFECTED COMPANY'S SUPPLY CHAIN AND DURING Q2 TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTED ITS SUPPLY OF PRODUCT