April 2 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE :

* PIONEERS HOLDING SELLS 491,000 SHARES OF EGYPTIANS FOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND RECONSTRUCTION FOR EGP 1.9 MILLION

* PIONEERS HOLDING REDUCES STAKE IN EGYPTIANS FOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND RECONSTRUCTION CO TO 2.53 PERCENT