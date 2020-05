May 8 (Reuters) - Pipeline Engineering Holdings Ltd :

* COVID MEASURES RESULTED IN TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF GROUP’S HEADQUARTERS BETWEEN 7 APRIL TO 1 JUNE

* NOT ABLE TO DEPLOY MANPOWER TO PROJECT JOBSITES; TO REDUCE INCOME FROM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS DURING SUSPENSION PERIOD

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF GROUP’S HEADQUARTERS WILL LEAD TO EXTENSIVE DISRUPTION TO NORMAL OPERATION OF GROUP IN SINGAPORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: