Nov 9 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray announces a 20 pct increase in quarterly dividends and a new annual special dividend

* ‍Board intends to increase regular quarterly dividend by 20 pct from $0.3125 per share to $0.375 per share beginning Q1 fiscal year 2018​

* ‍Board has new dividend policy intend to return from 30 pct to 50 pct of non-GAAP net income to shareholders each year, beginning with FY 2017​