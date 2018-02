Feb 15 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies:

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES FORMS MIDDLE-MARKET DEBT UNDERWRITING VEHICLE WITH $1.0 BILLION OF EQUITY COMMITMENTS

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES - PIPER JAFFRAY FINANCE LLC WILL UNDERWRITE DEBT FACILITIES FOR SPONSORED AND NON-SPONSORED MIDDLE-MARKET COMPANIES

* PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES - LEN SHEER , HEAD OF PIPER JAFFRAY & CO CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, WILL SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF PIPER JAFFRAY FINANCE LLC