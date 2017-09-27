FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piper Jaffray says it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge
September 27, 2017

BRIEF-Piper Jaffray says it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray Companies- on September 25, 2017, co concluded that it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge - SEC filing

* Piper Jaffray Companies - identified goodwill impairment indicators in Q3 of fiscal year ending Dec 31, necessitating a full impairment testing of goodwill

* Piper Jaffray Companies - ‍company estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $100.0 to $114.4 million on a pre-tax basis​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xGCe4g) Further company coverage:

