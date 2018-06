June 4 (Reuters) - Piquadro SpA:

* SAYS SIGNS CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE LANCEL INTERNATIONAL FROM RICHEMONT AND COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION

* AS PRICE FOR ACQUISITION, RICHEMONT SHALL RECEIVE SHARE OF PROFITS EARNED BY LANCEL GROUP IN TEN YEARS FOLLOWING THE CLOSING, MAX EURO 35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)