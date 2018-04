April 26 (Reuters) - PIQUADRO SPA:

* FY 2017/2018 TURNOVER EUR 97.6 MILLION, UP 28.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* BOTH CONSOLIDATION OF THE BRIDGE AND GROWTH OF 4.3 PERCENT IN SALES OF BRAND PIQUADRO CONTRIBUTED TO INCREASE IN FY TURNOVER

* REVENUES FROM DIRECLTY OPERATED STORES OF PIQUADRO UP 6.7% YEAR ON YEAR