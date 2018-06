June 11 (Reuters) - Piquadro SpA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.06 PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IN FY 2018/19 TO APPROACH 150 MILLION EURO OF TURNOVER INCLUDING LANCEL

* SEES IN FY 2018/19 INCREASING INDUSTRIAL MARGINS AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND CURRENT CONSOLITATION PERIMETER