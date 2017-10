Oct 12 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Says approves QIP floor price at 2688.35 per equity share‍​

* Says approves rights issue for an amount upto 20 billion rupees

* Approves scheme of amalgamation of Piramal Finance Ltd & Piramal Capital Ltd with Piramal Housing Finance Pvt Ltd

